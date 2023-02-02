Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 17:17 Photo ID: 7616009 VIRIN: 230202-A-KC263-130 Resolution: 2372x1522 Size: 458.62 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Deputy Chief of Chaplains speaks at RIA’s National Prayer Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Ego Ekenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.