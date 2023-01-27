Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Sailor of the Quarter boards [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Essex Conducts Sailor of the Quarter boards

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) take a group photo prior to conducting Junior Sailor of the Quarter boards aboard the ship, Jan. 27, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:08
    Photo ID: 7615688
    VIRIN: 230127-N-DZ831-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    San Diego
    USS Essex
    SOQ
    LHD 2
    Barge
    Barracks Ship

