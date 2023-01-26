USS Essex Conducts Sailor of the Quarter boards

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) take a group photo after conducting Senior Sailor of the Quarter boards aboard the ship, Jan. 26, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Essex Public Affairs Office)
