    Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Weapons Load Competition

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Airman Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Montoya, Staff Sgt. Anthony Ovechka, and Senior Airman Benjamin Curto, all 73d Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, pose for a portrait in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023. The 73d AMU crew won the quarterly load competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:30
    Photo ID: 7615492
    VIRIN: 230130-F-FC829-1158
    Resolution: 7885x5257
    Size: 20.51 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field

