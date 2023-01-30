From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Montoya, Staff Sgt. Anthony Ovechka, and Senior Airman Benjamin Curto, all 73d Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, pose for a portrait in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023. The 73d AMU crew won the quarterly load competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:30 Photo ID: 7615492 VIRIN: 230130-F-FC829-1158 Resolution: 7885x5257 Size: 20.51 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.