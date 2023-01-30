From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Montoya, Staff Sgt. Anthony Ovechka, and Senior Airman Benjamin Curto, all 73d Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, pose for a portrait in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023. The 73d AMU crew won the quarterly load competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 12:30
|Photo ID:
|7615492
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-FC829-1158
|Resolution:
|7885x5257
|Size:
|20.51 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
