From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Montoya and Staff Sgt. Anthony Ovechka, both 73d Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, attach AGM-114 Hellfire missiles to an AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship during a quarterly weapons load competition at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023. The quarterly load competition is held between the 4th AMU and 73d AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US