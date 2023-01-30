Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Weapons Load Competition

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Airman Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian Montoya and Staff Sgt. Anthony Ovechka, both 73d Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, attach AGM-114 Hellfire missiles to an AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship during a quarterly weapons load competition at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023. The quarterly load competition is held between the 4th AMU and 73d AMU. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bailey Wyman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:30
    Photo ID: 7615490
    VIRIN: 230130-F-FC829-1120
    Resolution: 8110x5407
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons Load Competition
    Weapons Load Competition
    Weapons Load Competition
    Weapons Load Competition
    Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT