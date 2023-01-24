Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course [Image 6 of 9]

    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade practice team work to scale the ‘Wall Hanger’ obstacle for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 7615065
    VIRIN: 230124-A-BA691-0411
    Resolution: 3435x5152
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course
    Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    LF23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT