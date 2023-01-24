Lightning Focus 23 - Obstacle Course

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade clear hurdles at the obstacle course for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

