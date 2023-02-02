RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Valerie Dawson, 86th Airlift Wing Information Protection Office personnel security specialist, is recognized for her accomplishments in her office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. Dawson was selected as Airlifter of the Week for managing the installation’s personnel security program, filling the roles and responsibilities of multiple vacant positions and devoting more than 100 overtime hours to complete the job. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 02:41 Photo ID: 7614910 VIRIN: 230202-F-IT949-1050 Resolution: 3375x3375 Size: 2.08 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: Valerie Dawson [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.