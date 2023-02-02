Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Valerie Dawson [Image 2 of 3]

    Airlifter of the Week: Valerie Dawson

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Valerie Dawson, 86th Airlift Wing Information Protection Office personnel security specialist, is recognized for her accomplishments in her office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. Dawson was selected as Airlifter of the Week for managing the installation’s personnel security program, filling the roles and responsibilities of multiple vacant positions and devoting more than 100 overtime hours to complete the job. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    Airlifter of the Week

