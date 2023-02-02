RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, far left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, congratulates Valerie Dawson, second from left, 86th Airlift Wing Information Protection personnel security specialist, along with Renae Fischer, first from right, 86 AW vice director, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, far right, 86th AW command chief, on becoming the newest Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. Dawson effectively trained and managed over 300 unit security assistants and leadership within four wings, major commands and geographically separated units, identifying deficiencies for a successful and compliant program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7614909 VIRIN: 230202-F-IT949-1015 Resolution: 3629x3397 Size: 3.31 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: Valerie Dawson [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.