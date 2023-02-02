Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Valerie Dawson [Image 1 of 3]

    Airlifter of the Week: Valerie Dawson

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, far left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, congratulates Valerie Dawson, second from left, 86th Airlift Wing Information Protection personnel security specialist, along with Renae Fischer, first from right, 86 AW vice director, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, far right, 86th AW command chief, on becoming the newest Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023. Dawson effectively trained and managed over 300 unit security assistants and leadership within four wings, major commands and geographically separated units, identifying deficiencies for a successful and compliant program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    Airlifter of the Week

