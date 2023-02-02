Responders aboard a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium search for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick’s Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Responders from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire Department, and good Samaritans are searching together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 02:14
|Photo ID:
|7614876
|VIRIN:
|230202-G-G0020-094
|Resolution:
|3820x1764
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
Update 1: Responders continue search for missing diver off Rick’s Reef, Guam
