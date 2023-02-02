Responders continue search for missing diver off Rick’s Reef, Guam

Responders aboard a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium search for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick’s Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Responders from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire Department, and good Samaritans are searching together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

