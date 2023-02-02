Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders continue search for missing diver off Rick’s Reef, Guam

    GUAM

    02.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Responders aboard a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium search for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick’s Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Responders from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire Department, and good Samaritans are searching together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Update 1: Responders continue search for missing diver off Rick&rsquo;s Reef, Guam

