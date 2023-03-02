Update 1: Responders continue search for missing diver off Rick’s Reef, Guam

Courtesy Photo | Responders aboard a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium search for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Responders aboard a Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium search for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick’s Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Responders from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Guam Fire Department, and good Samaritans are searching together. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — Responders continue searching for a missing 35-year-old male diver off Rick’s Reef on the west side of Guam, Feb. 3.



The diver was last reported wearing a black wetsuit with orange fins, a rebreather, and a spare oxygen tank. Anyone with information should call the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center at +1 671-355-4824.



Crews aboard the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and a U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium are working with Guam Fire Department personnel to saturate the search area. A good Samaritan pilot who provided an aerial search and the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five with an underwater remotely operated vehicle also aided the team.



The team is leveraging data from self-location datum marker buoys and products from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s scientific support coordinator for the Pacific Islands to assess undersea currents and search and rescue drift models to determine the applicable search area best.



Weather conditions are good, and the sea state calmed from Tuesday, resulting in waves up to 2 feet and east winds.



Official units involved in the search thus far include:

- Guam Fire Department Jetski operators, boat crews, and divers

- Guam Police Department crews

- U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five MH-60 Knight Hawk helicopter crews

- U.S. Navy EOD MU5 DET with an underwater remotely operated vehicle

- USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew

- U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews



At 10:36 a.m. on Feb. 2., watchstanders at FM/SG JSRC received notification from a diver that his dive buddy was missing. Watchstanders immediately contacted Guam Fire and requested air support from HSC-25. The Frederick Hatch diverted from their local patrol, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Apra Harbor. A joint incident command post was established on the beach nearby to help coordinate combined search efforts.



The team also issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners advising anyone in the area to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to responders.



