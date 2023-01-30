Tesla Tour

U.S. Air Force members from Spangdahlem Air Base were invited for a private tour around the Tesla factory, Jan. 30, 2023, Prüm, Germany. Tesla is providing opportunities for innovation and career exploration for veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Isabella Ortega/Released)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 by A1C Isabella Ortega