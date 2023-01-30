U.S. Air Force members from Spangdahlem Air Base were invited for a private tour around the Tesla factory, Jan. 30, 2023, Prüm, Germany. Tesla provides opportunities for innovation and career exploration for U.S. veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Isabella Ortega/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 03:05
|Photo ID:
|7614873
|VIRIN:
|230130-F-BE660-343
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.6 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tesla Tour [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT