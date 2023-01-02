Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 8]

    726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron welcomes new commander

    DJIBOUTI

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, receives the unit guidon from Maj. Mercy Te’o, departing commander of the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), during its change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2023. The 726th EABS provides security forces, satellite communications, munitions support, vehicle management, contracting, finance and logistics in support of east Africa operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

