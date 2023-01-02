726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, awards Maj. Mercy Te’o, departing commander of the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), with the Meritorious Service Medal at the 726th EABS change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 1, 2023. The 726th EABS provides security forces, satellite communications, munitions support, vehicle management, contracting, finance and logistics in support of east Africa operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

