VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Connor Graham, left, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, and Sgt. Trevor Hixon, a flight engineer with VMGR-152, prepare to takeoff from Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023. VMGR-152 operates throughout the Indo-Pacific and is capable of supporting of all U.S. and allied forces in the region with aerial refueling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

