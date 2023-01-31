U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Connor Graham, left, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, and Sgt. Trevor Hixon, a flight engineer with VMGR-152, prepare to takeoff from Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023. VMGR-152 operates throughout the Indo-Pacific and is capable of supporting of all U.S. and allied forces in the region with aerial refueling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 01:31
|Photo ID:
|7614843
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-GV479-1127
|Resolution:
|5296x3531
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
