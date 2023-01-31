Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling [Image 4 of 5]

    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling

    KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Connor Graham, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, and members of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force finalize paperwork after refueling a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-152 at Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023. VMGR-152 operates throughout the Indo-Pacific and is capable of supporting of all U.S. and allied forces in the region with aerial refueling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 01:36
    Photo ID: 7614842
    VIRIN: 230131-M-GV479-1071
    Resolution: 5722x3815
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling
    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling
    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling
    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling
    VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMGR-152
    JMSDF
    1st MAW
    MAG-12
    Kanoya Air Base
    Kanoya

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT