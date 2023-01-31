U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Connor Graham, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, and members of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force finalize paperwork after refueling a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-152 at Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Jan. 31, 2023. VMGR-152 operates throughout the Indo-Pacific and is capable of supporting of all U.S. and allied forces in the region with aerial refueling. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7614842
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-GV479-1071
|Resolution:
|5722x3815
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|KANOYA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-152 Flies to Kanoya Air Base for Refueling [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
