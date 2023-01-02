Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde [Image 7 of 7]

    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde

    AT SEA, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Annemarrie Guerra, food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Capt. Gregory Baker, Captain of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), while at sea, Feb. 1, 2023. Promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 23:50
    Photo ID: 7614746
    VIRIN: 230201-M-WT331-1021
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: AT SEA, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU
    PMINT
    Marines
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT