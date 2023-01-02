26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Annemarrie Guerra, food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo with U.S. Navy Capt. Gregory Baker, Captain of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), while at sea, Feb. 1, 2023. Promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

