26th MEU Marine promoted aboard the USS Mesa Verde

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Gregory Walker, the Sergeant Major of Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Capt. Gregory Baker, Captain of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), after a promotion ceremony aboard the ship, Feb. 1, 2023. Promotion ceremonies are a significant achievement in a service member’s career and are a testament to their commitment, mastery of duties and skills, and leadership capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

