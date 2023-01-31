Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Visits Cannon AFB [Image 9 of 9]

    CMSAF Visits Cannon AFB

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass engaged with the Mission Sustainment Team during her visit to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 31, 2023. The Mission Sustainment Team showcased their capabilities, equipment and training which is employed in exercises and eventually in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 17:23
    Photo ID: 7614206
    VIRIN: 230131-F-CB916-2156
    Resolution: 5903x3955
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, CMSAF Visits Cannon AFB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cassidy Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon Air Force Base

    AFSOC

    CMSAF
    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC

