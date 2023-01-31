CMSAF Visits Cannon AFB

Rick Masters, 27th Special Operations Wing director of staff, leads Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass through a dorm walk through January 31, 2023, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Chief Bass spoke to Cannon AFB personnel about her priority of focusing on the needs of Airmen and accelerating change to stay ahead of the United States’ adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel)

Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US