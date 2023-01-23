Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Larry Smith poses with his 2022 Ranger of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3]

    Larry Smith poses with his 2022 Ranger of the Year Award

    MO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Larry Smith, park ranger at Harry S Truman Lake, was awarded the 2022 Ranger of the Year Award on Jan. 23, 2023 at the annual Natural Resource Management Workshop in Bolivar, Missouri.

    This work, Larry Smith poses with his 2022 Ranger of the Year Award [Image 3 of 3], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kansas City District announces 2022 Ranger of the Year Award

