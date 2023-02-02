Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Larry Smith and son, Garrett Smith pose at Harry S Truman Lake [Image 2 of 3]

    Larry Smith and son, Garrett Smith pose at Harry S Truman Lake

    WARSAW, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Larry Smith, park ranger at Harry S Truman Lake, and his son, Garrett Smith, student intern, pose at the ranger station sign at the lake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:26
    Photo ID: 7614124
    VIRIN: 230202-A-A1407-741
    Resolution: 1440x1920
    Size: 844.3 KB
    Location: WARSAW, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Larry Smith and son, Garrett Smith pose at Harry S Truman Lake [Image 3 of 3], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Larry Smith on the job at Harry S Truman Lake
    Larry Smith and son, Garrett Smith pose at Harry S Truman Lake
    Larry Smith poses with his 2022 Ranger of the Year Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kansas City District announces 2022 Ranger of the Year Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT