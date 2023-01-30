11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade TENTEX

FORT HOOD, Texas. – U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV) of the Headquarters and Headquarter Company 11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade before the unit’s Tent Exercise (TENTEX) at Fort Hood, Jan. 30, 2023. The TENTEX is to test the capabilities and readiness of the soldiers of the HHC 11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, by exercising the soldiers abilities to construct an air beam tent field hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

