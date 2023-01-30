11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise

FORT HOOD, Texas. – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Javidi Thomas of the Headquarters and Headquarter Company 11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, briefs his soldiers in preparation of the unit’s Tent Exercise (TENTEX) at Fort Hood, Jan. 30, 2023. The TENTEX is to test the capabilities and readiness of the soldiers of the HHC 11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, by exercising the soldiers abilities to construct an air beam tent field hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

