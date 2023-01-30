Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise [Image 4 of 7]

    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas. – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Javidi Thomas of the Headquarters and Headquarter Company 11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, briefs his soldiers in preparation of the unit’s Tent Exercise (TENTEX) at Fort Hood, Jan. 30, 2023. The TENTEX is to test the capabilities and readiness of the soldiers of the HHC 11th Field Hospital, 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, by exercising the soldiers abilities to construct an air beam tent field hospital. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 15:14
    Photo ID: 7613933
    VIRIN: 230130-A-AB407-741
    Resolution: 4907x3271
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade TENTEX
    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise
    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise
    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise
    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise
    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise
    11th Field Hospital, 1st Medical Brigade Tent Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    1st Medical Brigade
    MEDCOM
    Medical Corp
    9th Hospital Center
    HHC 11th Field Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT