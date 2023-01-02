Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 5 of 5]

    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, the former senior enlisted leader of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks at the Myer Auditorium on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 2. Arzabala completed his 20-month tour as the command sergeant major during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Angel Martinez-Navedo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 7613864
    VIRIN: 230201-A-MS497-1082
    Resolution: 4898x3265
    Size: 638.68 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Maneuver Support Center of Excellence
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT