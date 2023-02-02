Arzabala completes 20th CBRNE Command tour during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command departed the command following a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, Feb. 1.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala completed his 20-month tour at the 20th CBRNE Command to serve as the command sergeant major for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence (MSCoE) on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, a role he assumed on Jan. 6.



Before the ceremony, Arzabala received the Legion of Merit and his wife Vanessa Arzabala received the Public Service Commendation Medal.



A native of El Paso, Texas, and seasoned U.S. Army Chemical Corps Soldier, Arzabala served as the command sergeant major for the 20th CBRNE Command since June 2021.



With Soldiers and Army civilians stationed across the nation, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Part of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence trains and educates service members and develops doctrine and capabilities for the CBRN School, Engineer School and Military Police School.



Arzabala began his U.S. Army career at One Station Unit Training on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in 1999. His assignment at MSCoE gives him the opportunity to pass his experience and leadership to the next generation of Soldiers.



Arzabala has served around the world and deployed to Kosovo and Afghanistan. He has also completed the Air Assault School, Airborne School, Jumpmaster School, Combatives Level 3 training, Technical Escort School and the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security and Emergency Management from Ashford University and a master’s degree in Leadership Studies from The University of Texas in El Paso, Texas.



Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command, called Arzabala an extraordinary professional and incredible leader. Hood said that out of the many great senior enlisted leaders he has seen in the Army, Arzabala is the best that has had the privilege of serving with in command.



“His ability to lead, care, train and maintain is essential to the 20th CBRNE Command and our Army,” said Hood. “His character, competence and commitment along with his ability to serve in positions of greater responsibility made this achievement possible. I am confident he will continue to make a difference in TRADOC at the MSCoE.”



During his time at 20th CBRNE Command, Arzabala traveled around the entire command footprint on 19 bases in 16 states and met with troops in the field during his tenure.



Arzabala thanked the Soldiers and Army civilians at the 20th CBRNE Command for their service around the world, including the numerous training exercises and deployments.



“This is the essence of what it is to be a CBRNE Soldier – it is the tenacity and core values of our Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, officers and civilians of this outfit. I leave here knowing that this has been an unforgettable journey,” said Arzabala. “I am humbled, privileged and extremely proud to have served all of you as your command sergeant major.”



“Thank you for continuing to serve because our Army needs you, our nation needs you and you show up every day,” said Arzabala.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 15:09 Location: ABERDEEN PROVIN , MD, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US