    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 conducts TRAP exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 conducts TRAP exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit extract from a landing zone during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 2022. TRAP operations are conducted to ensure key assets do not fall into enemy hands, and proper medical care is given to injured personnel. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace)

