Battalion Landing Team 1/4 conducts TRAP exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Croft, an electronic warfare operator with the command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes notes during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31, 2022. TRAP operations are conducted to ensure key assets do not fall into enemy hands, and proper medical care is given to injured personnel. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Wallace)

