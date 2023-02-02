Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines [Image 15 of 16]

    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Secretary of Defense Carlito Galvez, Jr. answer questions during a press conference in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 2, 2023. Austin is traveling to Asia to meet with senior government and military leaders in Korea and the Philippines to advance regional stability, further strengthen the defense partnerships and reaffirm the deep commitment of the United States to work in concert with allies and partners in support of the shared vision of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:42
    Photo ID: 7613021
    VIRIN: 230202-D-TT977-0451
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines [Image 16 of 16], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines
    Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    SECDEF
    Philippines
    Marcos
    INDOPACOM
    Glavez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT