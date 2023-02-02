Secretary Austin Visit to Manila, Philippines

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines in Manila, Feb. 2, 2023. Austin is traveling to Asia to meet with senior government and military leaders in Korea and the Philippines to advance regional stability, further strengthen the defense partnerships and reaffirm the deep commitment of the United States to work in concert with allies and partners in support of the shared vision of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

