U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Oiler, 435th Contingency Response Group team chief, right, share a moment on the job at Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airman 1st Class Oiler said her husband is an inspiration because he encourages her to chase her dreams and not let the hard stuff get in the way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 03:37
|Photo ID:
|7613004
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-HT863-1003
|Resolution:
|2588x3801
|Size:
|861.52 KB
|Location:
|OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
Finding independence as a military spouse
