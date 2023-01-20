Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finding independence as a military spouse [Image 3 of 3]

    Finding independence as a military spouse

    OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Oiler, 435th Contingency Response Group team chief, right, share a moment on the job at Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airman 1st Class Oiler said her husband is an inspiration because he encourages her to chase her dreams and not let the hard stuff get in the way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7613004
    VIRIN: 230120-F-HT863-1003
    Resolution: 2588x3801
    Size: 861.52 KB
    Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Finding independence as a military spouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Relationships
    Military Spouse
    Marriage
    Dual Military

