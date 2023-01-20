U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Oiler, 435th Contingency Response Group team chief, right, share a moment on the job at Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airman 1st Class Oiler said her husband is an inspiration because he encourages her to chase her dreams and not let the hard stuff get in the way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:37 Photo ID: 7613004 VIRIN: 230120-F-HT863-1003 Resolution: 2588x3801 Size: 861.52 KB Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finding independence as a military spouse [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.