Finding independence as a military spouse

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, right, takes a photograph of Airmen from the 435th Security Forces Squadron, including her husband, Staff Sgt. Matthew Oiler, 435th Contingency Response Group team chief, after a static line jump at Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airman 1st Class Oiler said she was proud of her husband because he was successful on each jump during training and earned his wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE