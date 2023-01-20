Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Finding independence as a military spouse [Image 2 of 3]

    Finding independence as a military spouse

    OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, right, takes a photograph of Airmen from the 435th Security Forces Squadron, including her husband, Staff Sgt. Matthew Oiler, 435th Contingency Response Group team chief, after a static line jump at Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airman 1st Class Oiler said she was proud of her husband because he was successful on each jump during training and earned his wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7613003
    VIRIN: 230120-F-HT863-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Relationships
    Military Spouse
    Marriage
    Dual Military

