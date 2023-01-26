Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Pacific Wargame Series [Image 2 of 2]

    Unified Pacific Wargame Series

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Delaney 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Australian Army Maj. Gen. Chris Smith, U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Strategy and Plans (right), and New Zealand Army Brig. Gen. Rose King, New Zealand Army Deputy Chief of Staff (center), listen to a brief during the Unified Pacific Wargame Series intelligence-focused "Pacific Winds" January 26, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. More than 175 intelligence experts, senior leaders and operators from five nations and more than 40 defense and intelligence organizations participated in Pacific Winds, establishing it as one of the most comprehensive intelligence wargames conducted.

    This work, Unified Pacific Wargame Series [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jennifer Delaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unified Pacific Wargame Series

