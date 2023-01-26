Australian Army Maj. Gen. Chris Smith, U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General Strategy and Plans (right), and New Zealand Army Brig. Gen. Rose King, New Zealand Army Deputy Chief of Staff (center), listen to a brief during the Unified Pacific Wargame Series intelligence-focused "Pacific Winds" January 26, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. More than 175 intelligence experts, senior leaders and operators from five nations and more than 40 defense and intelligence organizations participated in Pacific Winds, establishing it as one of the most comprehensive intelligence wargames conducted.

