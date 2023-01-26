Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General (center), Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and Dr. Steven Stoddard, Director, Center for Army Analysis and Army Modeling and Simulation Office attend a briefing during the Unified Pacific Wargame Series intelligence-focused "Pacific Winds" January 26, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Unified Pacific Wargame Series is a series of rigorous, strategic and operational, computer-aided wargames designed to provide critical insights into the Theater Army’s contribution to joint warfighting concepts in the Indo-Pacific and support a DoD-wide campaign of learning.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 22:26 Photo ID: 7612831 VIRIN: 230126-A-QK219-800 Resolution: 5796x3864 Size: 2.87 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified Pacific Wargame Series [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jennifer Delaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.