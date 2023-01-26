Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Pacific Wargame Series [Image 1 of 2]

    Unified Pacific Wargame Series

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Delaney 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General (center), Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence and Dr. Steven Stoddard, Director, Center for Army Analysis and Army Modeling and Simulation Office attend a briefing during the Unified Pacific Wargame Series intelligence-focused "Pacific Winds" January 26, 2023, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Unified Pacific Wargame Series is a series of rigorous, strategic and operational, computer-aided wargames designed to provide critical insights into the Theater Army’s contribution to joint warfighting concepts in the Indo-Pacific and support a DoD-wide campaign of learning.

