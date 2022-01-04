American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world

Sydney LeFebre, center, a third grader at Arnn Elementary School, and other children participate in a photoshoot for the Uniqlo fashion company in April 2022. Sydney and her sister, Cammy, continue to pursue more opportunities in Japan's modeling world. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

