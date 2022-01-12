Henry and Jami LeFebre pose for a photograph with their daughters, Cammy and Sydney, while on vacation at Hoi An, Vietnam, in December 2022. Both daughters continue to pursue opportunities in Japan's modeling world. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)
American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world
