Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world [Image 1 of 3]

    American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world

    JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Henry and Jami LeFebre pose for a photograph with their daughters, Cammy and Sydney, while on vacation at Hoi An, Vietnam, in December 2022. Both daughters continue to pursue opportunities in Japan's modeling world. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:30
    Photo ID: 7612767
    VIRIN: 221201-A-VY538-227
    Resolution: 1642x1280
    Size: 684.33 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world
    American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world
    American military youth strike a pose in Japan’s modeling world

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    American military youth strike a pose in Japan&rsquo;s modeling world

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    modeling
    usag japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT