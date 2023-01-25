Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician [Image 3 of 4]

    Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician

    CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    230125-N-WF272-1111 CAMDEN, N.J. (Jan. 25, 2023) Lt. Taylor Anzidei, right, a Boston native, medical officer programs recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, provides commissioning documents to newly commissioned Robin Camp, left, an Ocean City, N.J. native, and his uncle and commissioning officer, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gerald “Mat” Slusher, in the wardroom of the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, Camden, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023. Camp was commissioned to the rank of lieutenant as the Navy Medical Corps physician. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 7612666
    VIRIN: 230125-N-WF272-1111
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: CAMDEN, NJ, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: OCEAN CITY, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician
    Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician
    Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician
    Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commissioning
    Medical Corps
    #americasnavy
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    Navy physician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT