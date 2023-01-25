Ocean City, N.J. native commissions as Navy Physician

230125-N-WF272-1015 CAMDEN, N.J. (Jan. 25, 2023) Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gerald “Mat” Slusher, left, prepares to commission into the Navy his nephew Robin Camp, an Ocean City, N.J. native, in the wardroom of the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, Camden, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023. Camp was commissioned to the rank of lieutenant as the Navy Medical Corps physician. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

