U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO submarine visit Idaho

Idahoans from across the state welcomed a contingent of the first U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO SSN 799 nuclear powered attack submarine. The USS Idaho Commissioning Committee sponsored the six Sailors’ weeklong tour during the last week in January to the Gem State to encourage them to become familiar with all things Idaho. Idahoans welcomed Lt. Commander Darrell Smith, Master Chief Petty Officer Travis Skipper, Lt. Beckett Lemley, Machinist Mate 1st Class Justin Teal, Information Technology 2nd Class Peyton Freck and Machinist Mate 3rd Class Gianni Luzzetti across the state. The Sailors spent some time on Gowen Field and met with the Idaho National Guard leadership. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

