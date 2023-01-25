Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO submarine visit Idaho [Image 11 of 25]

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO submarine visit Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idahoans from across the state welcomed a contingent of the first U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO SSN 799 nuclear powered attack submarine. The USS Idaho Commissioning Committee sponsored the six Sailors’ weeklong tour during the last week in January to the Gem State to encourage them to become familiar with all things Idaho. Idahoans welcomed Lt. Commander Darrell Smith, Master Chief Petty Officer Travis Skipper, Lt. Beckett Lemley, Machinist Mate 1st Class Justin Teal, Information Technology 2nd Class Peyton Freck and Machinist Mate 3rd Class Gianni Luzzetti across the state. The Idaho Steelheads recognized the six crewmembers out on the ice during Wednesday’s Jan. 25 hockey game. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 16:24
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Submarine
    U.S. Navy
    Idaho
    USS IDAHO
    USS IDAHO SSN 799 nuclear powered attack submarine
    USS Idaho Commissioning Committee

