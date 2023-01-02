Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKMP visualizations [Image 1 of 2]

    AKMP visualizations

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The AMC Knowledge Management Portal simplifies reporting, improves collaboration, and functions as a command and control dashboard.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:18
    Photo ID: 7612276
    VIRIN: 230201-A-LD107-044
    Resolution: 1613x866
    Size: 131.23 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    AKMP visualizations
    AKMP Logo

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC Knowledge Management Portal operationalizes mission command

    Army Materiel Command
    mission command
    knowledge management
    AKMP
    knowledge portal

