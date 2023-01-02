AMC Knowledge Management Portal operationalizes mission command

Courtesy Photo | The Army Materiel Command Knowledge Management Portal leverages connections to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army Materiel Command Knowledge Management Portal leverages connections to different authoritative Army and Department of Defense data sources to present information in a single system. see less | View Image Page

Army Materiel Command is modernizing how it approaches command and control through a new online digital portal.



The AMC Knowledge Management Portal leverages connections to different authoritative Army and Department of Defense data sources to present information in a single system.



“AKMP provides a holistic view, getting the right information at the right time to AMC leaders for critical decision making,” said Bettye Lee Long-Walden, chief of AMC’s Knowledge Management Branch.



With multiple data platforms in use, it can be difficult to cross-compare information from different systems to fully understand AMC’s operational environment. AKMP leverages these existing data sources and pulls them into a single common operating picture. AKMP is also expanding to provide an analyst sandbox, where users can link data and build visualizations to bring together the exact data they are looking for in near real time.



The portal has been initially rolled out to AMC leadership and major subordinate commands, but it is in the process of being expanded and launched more broadly. Simply put, AKMP will operationalize the AMC campaign plan, and in turn, support multi-domain operations.



“AKMP integrates and synchronizes information from MSCs up to the commanding general for decision making,” said Kelly Nelson, a program analyst and knowledge manager at AMC.



AKMP is different than AMC’s SharePoint website. While both systems help display information, AKMP simplifies reporting, improves collaboration, and functions as a command and control dashboard. Every MSC and headquarters staff section will have its own page. Each page is customizable, where leaders can display interactive cards representing their top five priorities.



Key benefits of this portal include reducing repetitive data calls by providing a common location for information and key visualizations, self-service features for digital briefings, an integrated campaign plan and an easy-to-use interface.



During battle rhythm events at AMC headquarters, staff sections and leaders will now be briefing directly from AKMP. The portal archives these briefings, making it a single, authoritative source with a search engine feature.



Another key feature is a map that conveys information showing AMC’s footprint. This tool will be useful in instances such as network outages. In future versions, commanders will be able to use AKMP’s map to see where a network outage originated and details about what is causing the outage.



With all these tools, AKMP was built with security in mind. The system has different roles and levels of viewership to ensure key data can be accessed by those with a need to know. That said, the system is open to all Army employees who have a computer and common access card. For access, visit https://akmp.amc.army.mil and follow the log-in prompts. All new AKMP users will be given the lowest level of access. If you need additional access or experience technical issues, help desk information is listed in AKMP.