    Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 9]

    Alpha Company MCMAP

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 30, 2023. The MCMAP belt system incorporates a building-block approach, while progressively increasing the difficulty of the techniques and advancing the skill proficiency and leadership abilities of the individual Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

    This work, Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Recruit training

