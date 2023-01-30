Alpha Company MCMAP

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 30, 2023. The MCMAP belt system incorporates a building-block approach, while progressively increasing the difficulty of the techniques and advancing the skill proficiency and leadership abilities of the individual Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US