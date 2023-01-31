U.S. Army Soldiers from Gambler company 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) join together after completing their 101st Logistics Package (LOGPAC), at a forward operating base in Romania, on Jan. 31, 2023. Gambler company has completed LOGPACs in more than three different countries since June and continue to get necessary supplies to the 101st Soldiers whos current mission is to stand alongside their NATO Allies and bolster the European eastern flank.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7611547 VIRIN: 230201-A-TV877-1005 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 873.27 KB Location: RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-502 Gambler Company completes their 101st LOGPAC in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.