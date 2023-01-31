Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-502 Gambler Company completes their 101st LOGPAC in Europe [Image 1 of 5]

    1-502 Gambler Company completes their 101st LOGPAC in Europe

    ROMANIA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Pfc. Davion Prier a Soldier from Gambler company 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) ground guides his driver to complete their 101st Logistics Package (LOGPAC), at a forward operating base in Romania, on Jan. 31, 2023. Gambler company has completed LOGPACs in more than three different countries since June and continue to get necessary supplies to the 101st Soldiers whos current mission is to stand alongside their NATO Allies and bolster the European eastern flank.

    Romania
    101st Airborne Division
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

