NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (January 31, 2023) - A Marine assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) prepares Beretta M-9 pistols before a pistol range aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Jan. 31. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7611529 VIRIN: 230131-M-SX452-008 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 8.88 MB Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF 51/5 Pistol Range [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.