NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (January 31, 2023) - Marines assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) prepare for a pistol range aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Jan. 31. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7611526 VIRIN: 230131-M-SX452-065 Resolution: 5826x3777 Size: 8.3 MB Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TF 51/5 Pistol Range [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.