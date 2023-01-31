Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 51/5 Pistol Range [Image 4 of 7]

    TF 51/5 Pistol Range

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (January 31, 2023) - Marines assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) prepare for a pistol range aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Jan. 31. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support CENTCOM, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 7611526
    VIRIN: 230131-M-SX452-065
    Resolution: 5826x3777
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 Pistol Range [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    M-9
    Pistol Range
    TF 51/5

