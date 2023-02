207th MIB Lightning Focus

U.S. Army Maj. Edward Fitzpatrick with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade scans the range during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

